WWE Battleground Falls Short of Ticket Sellout, Update on Attendance Figure

– The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestlezone.com) has an update on the attendance status for last Sunday’s WWE Battleground PPV event. According to the Observer report, the event was short of being a legitimate sellout event by about a few thousand people.

Battleground was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center for the Smackdown brand, and it reportedly had about 12,500 fans in attendance. However, that attendance is still said to be quite strong for a Smackdown brand only PPV event. Additionally, WWE had reduced the price of tickets about two weeks before the event to try and bring in a larger crowd.