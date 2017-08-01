411’s WWE Bring It To The Table Report: Brock vs Bones; Cena vs Reigns, and Cyborg vs Lynch

411’s WWE Bring It To The Table Report: 07/31/17

-Before the opening we get a “funny” sketch of JBL throwing away bottles of JR’s BBQ Sauce. Okay then!

-Peter Rosenberg welcomes us and he is joined by JBL and Corey Graves. JBL says he got rid of the BBQ Sauce because he is from Texas and JR is from Oklahoma.

-Hot Start: Brock Lesnar vs Jon “Bones” Jones; They bring up Jones’ comments following his UFC win and Rosenberg calls Bones the most talented man in the history of the UFC. Graves is all for it but doesn’t know if it is going to happen. He brings up that Brock may be back in the USADA Testing Pool, and JBL says it would be the biggest PPV of all time. Only McGregor could be a bigger draw than Brock back in the UFC according to JBL.

-Sasha vs. Alexa: They discuss Alexa bringing up comments about Sasha on twitter and then Sasha going off on her on the last episode of RAW Talk. Graves takes the side of Alexa as she is good for business and it doesn’t matter to him how much WWE she watched as a kid. JBL thinks this an opportunity for a great moment and compares it to Shawn and Bret hating each other. Rosenberg wants to know why we aren’t getting Sasha vs. Alexa at SummerSlam. JBL says to call Jack Tunney as he doesn’t make matches. JBL calls Alexa Bliss an incredible draw as the ratings spike when she shows up on screen so who can say what is a makes a great entertainer. Rosenberg wants Sasha vs Alexa at SummerSlam and JBL says maybe people have to wait for it until Mania.

-Talking Smack: Rosenberg brings up all the backlash following the show being axed in its’ weekly format. JBL says that the show is still around, but he is disappointed the Superstars aren’t being given a chance to go off script and develop their characters. Graves is disappointed as well and he feels bad for Renee and Daniel as they loved doing the show. He does think 205 Live had a lot to do with canceling the show. Rosenberg brings up Daniel doing Smacking Talk on Tout and it was tremendous. It was only a few minutes, but we had Bryan forging a paternity test saying he is Chad Gable’s father. Chad’s reaction is tremendous as he brings up Daniel is only 5 years older than him. JBL says that Daniel is one of the most entertaining guys in history while Graves says Renee is her own worst enemy. Hmmm!

-We are back and next up they discuss The Mae Young Classic. JBL says the Women’s Revolution has been incredible and he is excited for the Tournament. He jokes that he is hoping Sam Roberts is hosting the show. Rosenberg brings up Ronda Rousey being there to support Baszler. There are rumors that Ronda and her 4 Horsewomen got into it with the WWE’s 4 Horsewomen. Graves says it is just another example of Worlds Colliding. Rosenberg asks if Rhonda would be a Main Event player if the WWE brought her to the WrestleMania and JBL says that she would have to be.

-Staying with the UFC as next is the twitter war between Cyborg and Becky Lynch. Graves says take all his money as he would pay to see this. Rosenberg basically says Lynch would get destroyed. JBL says this is just people building their platforms.

-Next is the unwritten rules of the WWE and what words the announcers can or can’t say. JBL dares Rosenberg to say them, and Rosenberg asks if there is a guidebook letting them know what they can or can’t say. With a grin on his face, JBL says that they are all their own men, and not parrots. Rosenberg brings up a match where “structure” was said 65 times and JBL doesn’t think that happened. They role the tape and a counter tallies each time “structure” was said during the Punjabi Prison match, and yep, it goes up to 64. JBL doesn’t look amused as Rosenberg says there had to be an agenda there. Graves takes part of the blame as he says he watched the show in his hotel room and he couldn’t help but notice the frequency of the word being said. He joked there should have been a drinking game, but with 64 instances someone would be dead. JBL hates them both. Okay, this one segment made this a fun show.

-Enzo Amore is the next topic and they discuss the story of him being kicked off a bus. JBL says there is a history of this and they had a wrestler’s court. He brings up that all the kids shunned never made it except for The Miz. He says that there seems to be a lot of problems with Enzo and the rest of the world. Graves says he wants Enzo on the team. The guy you see on RAW is the same guy you would see on the street on a Wednesday afternoon as he is Enzo 24 hours a day. He rubs people the wrong way, and there is a limit of how much you can stand the guy. He hopes he gets back on the good side and says he wants Enzo on 205 (I think most people want that as he would inject much needed star power). Rosenberg asks if that is a demotion, and JBL says no and brings up what it did for Neville as he is one of the best heels in the WWE. JBL wants Enzo on 205 Live as well and wants Kalisto there too.

-Jason Jordan as Kurt’s Son: JBL thinks Jordan’s upside if great and he is in a tough position now being paired with Angle. He thinks he is a rock star and thinks Chad is one as well. Graves thinks Jordan will be a WWE Champion and that he will learn a lot being with Kurt. He does bring up that he isn’t the type to be the life of the party, and it is make or break time with him. He doesn’t think Jordan will fail, and JBL agrees that he is a future World Champion.

-A new segment called “It’s Timed!” That gives JBL a chance to do a Vader impression. They get 30 seconds to debate an issue:

-Is the WWE too often giving away PPV matches on TV. JBL says fans would be mad if they won the lottery. How can you be made at seeing great matches. Graves agrees and thinks if it is great, then you will pay for the Network.

-Are there too many Podcasts: Graves says yes and he only listens to Bruce Prichard and Eric Bischoff. JBL also says he just listens to Prichard and Rosenberg brings up their friendship and shows the picture of Bruce and JBL sharing a scooter (the same picture they showed the last episode). Much funnier this time as they play Mike and Maria’s theme music.

-Next topic is The Shield. JBL doesn’t think they need a reunion as they need Reigns as the man to carry the company and he says the fans didn’t buy tickets when Roman was with The Shield. Graves thinks it would make Reigns popular again, and JBL stands by his statement that The Shield didn’t sell tickets.

-Big Finish: Cena/Reigns Twitter War: Rosenberg wants to know what is going on as he wonders if Cena is just irritated that someone is being setup to take his spot. JBL says that if twitter was around when Hogan/Warrior or Rock/Austin happened you would have the same thing. 144 characters just wouldn’t be enough for in character Hogan/Warrior exchanges and it would be awesome. JBL thinks Cena will be around for a long time even if Reigns is going to end up being the guy. Graves says don’t jump too far ahead to a Mania dream match, and thinks this is just Cena realizing he has 1 foot out the door. He says this is now Roman Reigns’ locker room and will be as long as Cena is only there a few months a year. JBL stands up for Cena and calls him the biggest draw they have and quite possibly the greatest draw ever. Graves says that Cena may be the greatest ever, but this is Reigns time and brings up the reaction he caused the day after Mania. JBL says we don’t know if Reigns can drive the car until he gets the chance (until he gets the chance? Dear Lord what have we been getting the last 3 years then?). Graves will be happy to watch Reigns and Cena battle every year. Rosenberg asks if we get Cena/Reigns at Mania and JBL says it will happen at some point, but doesn’t know if it is this year. He compares their eventual meeting to Warrior/Hogan. Graves just wants the match to happen, and they discuss how huge it would be if Reigns won to cement himself as the man, or what if Cena goes over to prove he is the greatest ever.

-That wraps things up, and again, this show seems to be getting better. They are having a little more fun with some of the topics, and they seem to be gelling better. We still have the Reigns pimping, but that is par for the course and won’t change so why get bothered by it. The UFC got a lot of pup out of this episode, and it is kind of interesting they way they are crossing lines in the last few years. The rest of the topic the guys had fun with, and the “structure” segment was clearly the high light this time. Thanks for reading!