WWE Cancels Texarkana House Show Set for July 26

– Four States Fair & Rodeo has announced that WWE has cancelled its scheduled Raw live event for Friday, July 26 at the Four States Fairgrounds in Texarkana, Arkansas. You can check out the announcement on the cancellation below. No reason was stated for the cancellation. You can check out the announcement below.

The WWE Event scheduled for July 26th has been cancelled. Please note that if you paid for your tickets via credit card the amount will be refunded to you within the next 14 days. if you paid cash you can return to the box office after noon today to receive your refund. You must bring in your tickets and have a valid ID to receive your refund. Thank you!