WWE Cancels Two Smackdown House Shows For This Weekend
July 31, 2019
– WWE has canceled two Smackdown live events for this coming weekend. PWInsider reports that the company has announced they are cancelling the Saturday house show in Bowling Green, Kentucky and Monday’s Kalamazoo, Michigan shows.
Both shows are cancelled for “scheduling conflicts,” according to the report. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase.
WWE has canceled several live events in recent weeks, most recently a live event in Texarkana, Arkansas last week.
