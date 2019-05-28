wrestling / News
WWE Changes Raw Main Event, Says AJ Styles is Injured
– WWE has made a change to the main event of Raw, despite the match being announced just two hours before the show. The match, which was originally set to be Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, The Miz and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way, will now see Baron Corbin take Styles place.
The announcement noted that the change is due to an injury to Styles. PWInsider reports that Styles was not at Raw and that he is “banged up.” The winner of the match faces Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown.
With @AJStylesOrg out of action due to injury, it will now be @BaronCorbinWWE who faces @mikethemiz, @BraunStrowman, and @fightbobby in a high-stakes #Fatal4Way Elimination Match, TONIGHT! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Vs97JFqvFa
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2019
