WWE News: CM Punk Confronts Kevin Owens On Smackdown, Stephanie McMahon & R-Truth Appear On Show

– CM Punk and Kevin Owens had a back and forth in the ring on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Owens interviewed by Joe Tessitore, during which he mentioned Punk’s being in the men’s Rumble match.

Punk came out and the two had a dueling promo in which they talked about potentially facing each other at WrestleMania, and Owens said that he hoped Punk didn’t make it to the WrestleMania main event so he would die a miserable failure. Punk countered that Owens had lost five title matches at the Royal Rumble and has lost to Logan Paul.

– Stephanie McMahon and R-Truth appeared on tonight’s show. McMahon was in attendance in the audience, while Truth appeared in a backstage segment with Damian Priest where he seemed confused which brand he was on: