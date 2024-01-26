WWE News: Cody Rhodes Appearing On Tonight Show, Stars In Town To Promote Royal Rumble

– Cody Rhodes is set to appear on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, Rhodes filmed a cameo for tonight’s show to promote Saturday’s Royal Rumble.

– The report also notes that Kofi Kingston, Bronson Reed and Maxxine Dupri are in St. Petersburg, Florida and have done media for the Rumble, while Candice LeRae, Big E, Xavier Woods and Titus O’Neill are there doing community events. A lot of staff are in Miami for tonight’s Smackdown, while there is also some staff in Australia. And finally, several talent are helping out with Special Olympics and Boys and Girls Club events this weekend.