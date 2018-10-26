WWE Confirms The Street Profits Will Challenge For Tag Titles At EVOLVE 114

WWE has confirmed that the Street Profits will challenge EVOLVE tag team champions Chris Dickinson and Jaka for the titles at EVOLVE 114 on Sunday. The Profits previously teased appearing at the event, which led to a video response from the champs.

We conquered them all and WE STILL HUNGRY!!! Doom Patrol is issuing a open challenge to ANYBODY! ANYONE! ANYWHERE!

for our #EvolveTagTeamBelts

We Want Fresh Meat on Table!!!#DoomPatrol #DickinsonandJaka #YEOW #TheSavage pic.twitter.com/qs5UAgUzJO — YourTioJaka (@YeowSavage) October 23, 2018

Wake up today and begin to understand what you’re dealing with because I don’t think you do. COME CORRECT #evolve114 #doompatrol #streetprofits pic.twitter.com/CkvgtFcp9U — Chris Dickinson (@DirtyDickinson) October 26, 2018

WWE wrote: “An open challenge issued by EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka has been answered by one of NXT’s hottest duos, The Street Profits, setting the stage for an historic title match this Sunday at EVOLVE 114 in Ybor City, Fla.

The match, which WWE.com has confirmed is now official, will mark the first time that NXT Superstars have competed for an EVOLVE championship in an EVOLVE ring.

Dickinson & Jaka issued the open challenge after declaring they were hungry for new competition. The team known as Doom Patrol has successfully defended the titles for more than a year, including a victory against another pair of NXT Superstars, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan, at WrestleMania Axxess in April.

Noting that Dickinson & Jaka haven’t exactly faced all the world’s great tag teams yet, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins were quick to answer the call in a series of tweets. King Tez and The Curse of Greatness even dedicated the latest edition of Street Talk to Doom Patrol.

Dickinson issued a fiery response of his own, telling The Street Profits that they need to “come correct” when they step to Doom Patrol.

Sources say the upcoming match has gotten the attention of the NXT locker room, meaning there’s no telling who else could attend this Sunday’s event.

