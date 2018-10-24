wrestling / News
The Street Profits Tease Appearing at EVOLVE 114
EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Jaka & Chris Dickinson issued an open challenge for Sunday’s EVOLVE 114 event, and NXT’s Street Profits teased answering on Twitter.
#Sundayfunday in Ybor city at #EVOLVE114 🤷🏾♂️? #STREETPROFITS vs #DOOMPATROL y’all don’t want them problems https://t.co/p8aMfA3VPE
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) October 23, 2018
We conquered them all and WE STILL HUNGRY!!! Doom Patrol is issuing a open challenge to ANYBODY! ANYONE! ANYWHERE!
for our #EvolveTagTeamBelts
We Want Fresh Meat on Table!!!#DoomPatrol #DickinsonandJaka #YEOW #TheSavage pic.twitter.com/qs5UAgUzJO
— YourTioJaka (@YeowSavage) October 23, 2018
Hold Up….
(King Tez Sips from Cup)
You said Anyone, Anywhere? https://t.co/243akeTxbB
— King Tez (@MontezFordWWE) October 23, 2018
🤔🤔🤔 hmm not to sure you’ve conquered them all fam y’all haven’t faced @MontezFordWWE and myself #EVOLVE114 in Ybor cit 🤷🏾♂️? #StreetProfits https://t.co/ftWa3PSn4U
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) October 23, 2018
Oh is that right ?You & @MontezFordWWE lack any cred or let alone wouldn't survive on indies.Both myself and @DirtyDickinson are the true hustlers of streetz & won't mind swatting two dressed up dancin bumble bee's this Sunday at #Evolve114 in Ybor City Buuzzz
— YourTioJaka (@YeowSavage) October 24, 2018
I bet you these dressed up bumble bees gone be dancing on them bunions after we cave your chest in #knodat
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) October 24, 2018
Velveteen Dream & Adam Cole worked EVOLVE events this year (in for live crowd only matches) and Mustafa Ali is advertised for November appearances.