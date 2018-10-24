Quantcast

 

The Street Profits Tease Appearing at EVOLVE 114

October 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Street Profits

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Jaka & Chris Dickinson issued an open challenge for Sunday’s EVOLVE 114 event, and NXT’s Street Profits teased answering on Twitter.

Velveteen Dream & Adam Cole worked EVOLVE events this year (in for live crowd only matches) and Mustafa Ali is advertised for November appearances.

