The Street Profits Tease Appearing at EVOLVE 114

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Jaka & Chris Dickinson issued an open challenge for Sunday’s EVOLVE 114 event, and NXT’s Street Profits teased answering on Twitter.

We conquered them all and WE STILL HUNGRY!!! Doom Patrol is issuing a open challenge to ANYBODY! ANYONE! ANYWHERE!

for our #EvolveTagTeamBelts

We Want Fresh Meat on Table!!!#DoomPatrol #DickinsonandJaka #YEOW #TheSavage pic.twitter.com/qs5UAgUzJO — YourTioJaka (@YeowSavage) October 23, 2018

Hold Up…. (King Tez Sips from Cup) You said Anyone, Anywhere? https://t.co/243akeTxbB — King Tez (@MontezFordWWE) October 23, 2018

🤔🤔🤔 hmm not to sure you’ve conquered them all fam y’all haven’t faced @MontezFordWWE and myself #EVOLVE114 in Ybor cit 🤷🏾‍♂️? #StreetProfits https://t.co/ftWa3PSn4U — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) October 23, 2018

Oh is that right ?You & @MontezFordWWE lack any cred or let alone wouldn't survive on indies.Both myself and @DirtyDickinson are the true hustlers of streetz & won't mind swatting two dressed up dancin bumble bee's this Sunday at #Evolve114 in Ybor City Buuzzz — YourTioJaka (@YeowSavage) October 24, 2018

I bet you these dressed up bumble bees gone be dancing on them bunions after we cave your chest in #knodat — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) October 24, 2018

Velveteen Dream & Adam Cole worked EVOLVE events this year (in for live crowd only matches) and Mustafa Ali is advertised for November appearances.