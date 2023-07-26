wrestling / News
WWE News: Dana Brooke Beats Cora Jade in Kendo Stick Match on NXT, Humberto Carrillo Teases Split With Angel Garza
– Dana Brooke picked up her first main TV win in over a year on this week’s NXT. Brooke defeated Cora Jade in a kendo stick match on tonight’s show, marking her first win on Raw, Smackdown, NXT or a PPV since June of last year:
.@DanaBrookeWWE is UNLEASHED!!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/slK0tIUgU4
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2023
– Humberto Carrillo seemed to split with his cousin and longtime tag team partner Angel Garza on tonight’s show. The team lost to Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee on last week’s show and Carrillo was angry, shoving Garza and walking out. TOnight’s episode saw the aftermath of that argument in the parking lot where Carrillo asked if they were chasing titles or women, and then said he wasn’t doing this anymore before he walked away:
😬😬😬@AngelGarzaWwe @humberto_wwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8r4Rd8NiYi
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2023
