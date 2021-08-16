WWE & ECW Alumna Dawn Marie Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19

Former WWE and ECW star Dawn Marie has announced that she tested positive for COVID-19. Marie, who left the industry in 2012 and is now a nurse, posted to Twitter on Monday to reveal her positive diagnosis, writing:

“CAN’T HIDE FOREVER!!

Covid Positive.

After all this time working through the pandemic, It finally caught up to me.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Marie and hopes for a quick and full recovery.