WWE & ECW Alumna Dawn Marie Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19

August 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dawn Marie

Former WWE and ECW star Dawn Marie has announced that she tested positive for COVID-19. Marie, who left the industry in 2012 and is now a nurse, posted to Twitter on Monday to reveal her positive diagnosis, writing:

“CAN’T HIDE FOREVER!!
Covid Positive.
After all this time working through the pandemic, It finally caught up to me.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Marie and hopes for a quick and full recovery.

