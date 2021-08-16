wrestling / News
WWE & ECW Alumna Dawn Marie Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
August 16, 2021 | Posted by
Former WWE and ECW star Dawn Marie has announced that she tested positive for COVID-19. Marie, who left the industry in 2012 and is now a nurse, posted to Twitter on Monday to reveal her positive diagnosis, writing:
“CAN’T HIDE FOREVER!!
Covid Positive.
After all this time working through the pandemic, It finally caught up to me.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Marie and hopes for a quick and full recovery.
— Dawn Marie (@WWEDawnMarieECW) August 15, 2021
