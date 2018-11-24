WWE Rumored to be Extending Contracts on Superstars and Signing Other Free Agents to Keep Them Away from All Elite Wrestling, Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes Reportedly Offered ‘Main Event Money’ to Go to WWE

– As previously reported, there have been a number of rumors this week regarding a new wrestling promotion, dubbed All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The promotion would prospectively involve The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross and Tony Khan (son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan), with WWE superstars reportedly interested in signing on if the promotion actually gets off the ground. During a recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the topic.

During the show, Meltzer addressed how WWE is definitely taking notice of AEW and that it is on Vince McMahon’s radar. He stated the following (transcript via Ringside News):

“If you look at that [WWE] roster there’s a lot of guys WWE’s gonna really try to double down and try and make sure that they extend people’s contracts. You know I expect a lot of change from the WWE from three days ago. You know?”

“It’s on [Vince McMahon’s] radar, don’t kid yourself. Once the MSG show happened and [WWE] blocked it and [ROH] got it and it got unblocked, everything’s been on his radar. That’s why ACH and these guys that they’ve known about for ten years all of a sudden they’re signed now that weren’t being signed before.”

“I’m sure they had a hint of some of this. I don’t know what they knew and didn’t know but I’m sure that they had enough of a — I mean look, they’ve been courting Cody and The Young Bucks hard, hard, hard and those guys haven’t committed and said ‘We’re coming’ and they’ve gotta be sitting there going, ‘Why won’t they come?!’”

It was also indicated on the show that WWE was offering Rhodes and The Young Bucks “main event money” to go to the organization. How the new All Elite Wrestling venture pans out still remains to be seen.