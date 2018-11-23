Two WWE Superstars Have Reportedly Agreed To Join All Elite Wrestling

While the rumors of the All Elite Wrestling promotion have yet to be confirmed, we reported yesterday that several trademarks have been filed for the company. AEW is reportedly set to involve Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross and Tony Khan (son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan), with WWE superstars reportedly interested in signing on if the promotion actually gets off the ground.

WrestleTalk reports that it goes a little beyond “interest”, however, claiming that two main roster stars have been “informally approached” about signing with the company and have “provisionally” agreed to sign once their WWE contracts expire. It’s believed both wrestlers will leave WWE at April at the latest.

The deal is said to hinge on the promotion getting a “financially worthwhile” TV or streaming deal, so it should be considered “50/50” at this point.