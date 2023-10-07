wrestling / News

WWE News: Fastlane Kickoff Show Now Online, Identity of Man Attacked by Rhea Ripley on RAW, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

October 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Fastlane Image Credit: WWE

– The kickoff show for WWE Fastlane is now available online. There were no matches announced.

– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– The member of the security team who was given the Riptide by Rhea Ripley on RAW was independent wrestler “Back-Breaking Artist” Jake Painter.

