wrestling / News
WWE News: Fastlane Kickoff Show Now Online, Identity of Man Attacked by Rhea Ripley on RAW, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
October 7, 2023 | Posted by
– The kickoff show for WWE Fastlane is now available online. There were no matches announced.
– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– The member of the security team who was given the Riptide by Rhea Ripley on RAW was independent wrestler “Back-Breaking Artist” Jake Painter.
