WWE Files New Trademark For Name ‘JC Mateo’
WWE has filed a trademark for the name JC Mateo. Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark application on May 10th for the name. It’s not yet known who the name will be for.
The trademark is described as follows:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information;fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”
