WWE Files New Trademarks For Bloody Brutes

WWE has filed new trademarks for an apparent group known as “Bloody Brutes.” Fightful reports that WWE filed two applications with the US Patent & Trademark Office on May 12th for the term, to cover professional wrestling exhibitions and performances.

No word on who this is for, though one would think an obvious possibility would be the stable of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. That is not confirmed though at this time.

The trademark is described as follows: