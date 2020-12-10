WWE Files Trademark For NXT New Year’s Evil

Fightful reports that WWE filed to trademark the term ‘NXT New Year’s Evil’ on December 6. The show itself happens on January 6 and will feature Finn Balor defending the NXT title.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information“