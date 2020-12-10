wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For NXT New Year’s Evil
Fightful reports that WWE filed to trademark the term ‘NXT New Year’s Evil’ on December 6. The show itself happens on January 6 and will feature Finn Balor defending the NXT title.
The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information“
