WWE Files Trademark For Unscripted Series ‘Fight Like A Girl’

August 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that on August 19, WWE filed trademarks for their upcoming unscripted series Fight Like A Girl, which they are producing for Quibi.

The trademarks are for “entertainment services in the nature of an on-going reality based television program rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; providing entertainment information regarding ongoing television programs via a global computer network; production of television programs; production of multimedia programs.”

“Cinematographic and television films, namely, television series and motion picture films; pre-recorded DVDs; pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded audio cassettes; downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges.”

Here’s a synopsis for the series: In each episode, WWE will pair a WWE Superstar with a young woman who is struggling with a personal issue. The Superstar will draw from their own experiences to help the trainee overcome their obstacles.

Fight Like a Girl still doesn’t have a premiere date at this time.

