wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For Unscripted Series ‘Fight Like A Girl’
PWInsider reports that on August 19, WWE filed trademarks for their upcoming unscripted series Fight Like A Girl, which they are producing for Quibi.
The trademarks are for “entertainment services in the nature of an on-going reality based television program rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; providing entertainment information regarding ongoing television programs via a global computer network; production of television programs; production of multimedia programs.”
“Cinematographic and television films, namely, television series and motion picture films; pre-recorded DVDs; pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded audio cassettes; downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges.”
Here’s a synopsis for the series: In each episode, WWE will pair a WWE Superstar with a young woman who is struggling with a personal issue. The Superstar will draw from their own experiences to help the trainee overcome their obstacles.
Fight Like a Girl still doesn’t have a premiere date at this time.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Reacts To Jon Moxley Being Pulled From AEW All Out
- Steve Austin On The Death of Kayfaybe: ‘It’s Almost 2020. People Know What’s Up.’
- Jim Ross Recalls Brock Lesnar Causing Problems By Getting Back Tattoo, Lesnar Losing Out on Money Due to It
- Corey Graves Recalls the Early Days of NXT, Being Part of the ‘Street Team’ And When NXT Began to Catch On