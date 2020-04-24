WWE Filing Reveals Termination Letters to George Barrios and Michelle Wilson

A WWE filing has revealed the termination letters sent to former co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. PWInsider reports that the company released a 10-Q filing which revealed the letters, which are functionally identical. You can see the letters at the link.

The letters terminated the two effective January 30th, the day that their exits were announced. Barrios’ letter is dated February 20th, while Wilson’s is dated February 27th although both letters state that their recipients first received them on their date of termination. As reported last month, the two received severance packages which include bonuses plus health, life, and accident insurance over the course of 18 months.

The letters include a lot of standard contract clauses such as restriction from disclosing or using for benefit any proprietary or confidential information, delivering all materials related to the company back (and retaining no copies), and returning all equipment including phones, laptops and such.

There is also an Intellectual Property Rider which stipulates that “any inventions, materials and proceeds created by you in connection with your relationship with WWE” was done by company request as works made for hire and are automatically deemed the creation of WWE.