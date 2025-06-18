WWE News: ‘Fire Def Rebel’ Chant Breaks Out on NXT, Luca Crusifino Accidentally Hits Tony D’Angelo

– The NXT fans did not warm to the new Jordynne Grace theme on WWE NXT, with a “Fire Def Rebel” chant breaking out. Tuesday night’s show saw Grace debut a new theme song for her match with Lola Vice that did not go over well.

During the match, as you can see below, the fans got a chant calling for the exit of WWE’s theme song makers:

Jordynne Grace has now been a victim of Def Rebel. #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FH3Z2IuCP8 — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) June 18, 2025

Fire Def Rebel chant by the NXT Crowd tonight after Jordynne Grace theme change #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wSfjlgjmEF — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) June 18, 2025

– Tony D’Angelo continued to have trust issues with Luca Crusifino, which Stacks took advantage of. D’Angelo called Luca down to the ring on Tuesday and asked him to explain himself regarding his loyalty.

Crusifino said that he was loyal to D’Angelo and Stacks came out with some goons, saying he saved Crusifino because he knew that Crusifino would never be good enough in D’Angelo’s eyes. He and his group jumped into the ring and while Luca helped D’Angelo, he took a swing at Stacks and ended up hitting The Don: