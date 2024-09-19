WWE News: Former TV EVP Joins PFL, Bayley and Damian Priest Meet & Greets

– Former WWE Television executive vice president Chris Kaiser has made the leap to MMA. PWInsider reports that Kaiser, who left WWE in June, has joined the Professional Fighters League.

Kaiser, who worked for WWE from 2015 until this year, will serve as the Head of Global Productions and Content Operations for the PFL.

– There are meet and greets with Bayley and Damian Priest set for the next few days. Cricket Wireless will have Bayley at their Rancho Cordova, California location tomorrow from 9 AM to 11 AM PT, while Priest will be at Cricket’s Fontana, California location from 2 PM to 4 PM PT.