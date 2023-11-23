wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Provides Free Meals In Chicago for Thanksgiving, Road to Men’s Wargames Match at Survivor Series, New WWE Merchandise

November 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE provided over 100,000 to people in Chicago for the Thanksgiving holiday, and presented Common Pantry with a replica WWE Championship.

– WWE has posted a video looking at the Men’s Wargames match at Saturday’s Survivor Series PPV.

– WWE Shop is selling replica vests for LA Knight and Steve Austin, new sweatpants, pullover hoodies, a Cody Rhodes jersey and a WWE Santa hat.

