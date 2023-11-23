wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Provides Free Meals In Chicago for Thanksgiving, Road to Men’s Wargames Match at Survivor Series, New WWE Merchandise
November 23, 2023
– WWE provided over 100,000 to people in Chicago for the Thanksgiving holiday, and presented Common Pantry with a replica WWE Championship.
WWE kicked off the holiday season by providing 100k meals in Chicago heading into Thanksgiving and #SurvivorSeries Weekend. @CommonPantry was one of three WWE Community Champions honored with a custom replica title and grant to support their charitable work. pic.twitter.com/YegEcOeeg4
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2023
– WWE has posted a video looking at the Men’s Wargames match at Saturday’s Survivor Series PPV.
– WWE Shop is selling replica vests for LA Knight and Steve Austin, new sweatpants, pullover hoodies, a Cody Rhodes jersey and a WWE Santa hat.
