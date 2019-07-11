WWE News: New Global Headquarters Gets WWE Logo, Sam Roberts Looks Back on One Night Stand 2006, New T-Shirt

– WWE has attached their logo to the new company headquarters that is being set up in Stamford, according to PWInsider. The new Global Headquarters was announced back in March and will see the company move away from Titan Towers, which they have outgrown, to a more prominent part of Stamford, as well as a more technologically up-to-date building. The new headquarters will feature all of WWE’s operations in Stamford under one roof.

– WWE has released a new Roman Reigns/Undertaker “We Run This Yard” T-Shirt, which you can see (and buy) here.

– Sam Roberts has released a new video from his NotSam Wrestling Podcast looking back at ECW One Night Stand 2006 with Tom Phillips. You can see it below: