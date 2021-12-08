WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza Passes Away at 87, JR & Vince McMahon Pay Tribute

– Jim Ross announced today the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Jack Lanza, aka Blackjack Lanza. He died at the age of 87 years old.

Lanza was best known as one half of The Blackjacks with Bob Windham, aka Blackjack Mulligan. Together they held the WWWF tag team titles during their careers. Windham passed away in 2016 at the age of 74.

After retiring from in-ring competition, Lanza later became an agent for WWE. As noted by JR on Twitter, Lanza was WWE’s lead agent during the Attitude Era.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid tribute to Lanza on Twitter following the news of his passing. Vince McMahon said on Lanza, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jack Lanza. He was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He worked for and loved WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten.”

Jim Ross wrote, “Just heard from old, Winnipeg friend Bob Holliday that Jack Lanza has passed away at the age of 86. Jack was our lead agent during the Attitude Era. Helluva hand.”

WWE.com also issued the following statement on his passing:

Both Windham and Lanza were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as The Blackjacks in 2006. On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Blackjack Lanza.

