WWE Hasn’t Discussed Airing Tribute to the Troops As WWE Network Special

December 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was previously reported that WWE will not be airing Tribute to the Troops on the USA Network this year, breaking a tradition that goes back sixteen years. It seems that it may not air anywhere, at least not any time soon. PWInsider reports that while the WWE Network is still a possibility, the idea has not been discussed in WWE at this time. There is no word of it will end up airing anywhere else.

The event was taped on December 6 in Jacksonville, Florida at the Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Here’s the lineup:

*Erik Rowan vs. Seth Rollins in a Boot Camp Match.

*The Kabuki Warriors vs. Sarah Logan & Natalya.

*Kevin Owens & Humberto Carrillo vs, Drew McIntyre & Andrade.

Mark Henry, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Nikki Cross, and Lacey Evans, among others, were also a part of festivities.

