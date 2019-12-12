WWE Hasn’t Discussed Airing Tribute to the Troops As WWE Network Special

It was previously reported that WWE will not be airing Tribute to the Troops on the USA Network this year, breaking a tradition that goes back sixteen years. It seems that it may not air anywhere, at least not any time soon. PWInsider reports that while the WWE Network is still a possibility, the idea has not been discussed in WWE at this time. There is no word of it will end up airing anywhere else.

The event was taped on December 6 in Jacksonville, Florida at the Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Here’s the lineup:

*Erik Rowan vs. Seth Rollins in a Boot Camp Match.

*The Kabuki Warriors vs. Sarah Logan & Natalya.

*Kevin Owens & Humberto Carrillo vs, Drew McIntyre & Andrade.

Mark Henry, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Nikki Cross, and Lacey Evans, among others, were also a part of festivities.