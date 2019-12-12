wrestling / News
WWE Hasn’t Discussed Airing Tribute to the Troops As WWE Network Special
It was previously reported that WWE will not be airing Tribute to the Troops on the USA Network this year, breaking a tradition that goes back sixteen years. It seems that it may not air anywhere, at least not any time soon. PWInsider reports that while the WWE Network is still a possibility, the idea has not been discussed in WWE at this time. There is no word of it will end up airing anywhere else.
The event was taped on December 6 in Jacksonville, Florida at the Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Here’s the lineup:
*Erik Rowan vs. Seth Rollins in a Boot Camp Match.
*The Kabuki Warriors vs. Sarah Logan & Natalya.
*Kevin Owens & Humberto Carrillo vs, Drew McIntyre & Andrade.
Mark Henry, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Nikki Cross, and Lacey Evans, among others, were also a part of festivities.
More Trending Stories
- Santana & Ortiz on How Aggressively WWE Wanted to Sign Them Once They Knew AEW Was Interested, Say WWE Told Them They Could ‘Write Their Own Ticket’
- Reby Hardy Claims WWE Rubs Matt Hardy’s Debt In His Face
- Eric Bischoff Says He Signed an NDA For WWE, Thought He Might Be Out Early, Talks Talent Not Embracing Their Characters
- Jimmy Jacobs Reveals What It’s Like Working With Vince McMahon in WWE Creative, If Vince Rules by Fear, How Vince Responds to Criticism of WWE’s Product