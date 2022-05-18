WWE News: High Schooler Thea Hail Signs With NXT, Santos Escobar Beats Tony D’Angelo

– WWE’s newest recruit is stil in high school, as was revealed on tonight’s episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s episode featured a vignette with Thea Hail, who announced that she signed with NXT and will be graduating from high school next week. Hail noted that she will be training while she attends college.

– Santos Escobar defeated Tony D’Angelo in the main event of tonight’s show. The two NXT bosses were determined to go it alone without their gangs, but when D’Angelo went to get his crowbar he found that Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde had stolen it. Stacks and Two Dimes then came out and brawled with them, allowing a distraction which Escobar used to nail D’Angelo with brass knucks for the pinfall.