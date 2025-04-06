– Indie wrestler Izzy Moreno is seeking entrance into the WWE Championship Tournament, which kicks off later this month during WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas. Moreno shared a video on her social media account. She wrote in the caption, “What if…..I mean what if @WWEID called me to be in the opening round of the WWE ID Championship tournament at @GCWrestling_ on April 16th in Las Vegas? No more what ifs…. Izzy Moreno is ready for the WWE ID championship tournament! 😤 💪”

The WWE ID account later responded to Izzy’s video, noting that she will have to earn her way into the tournament by beating the WWE ID prospect Zara Zakher on April 16 at GCW, which will kick off the tournament. The post reads, “You have a world of potential, Izzy. However, you have to earn your way into the WWE ID Championship tournament. It’ll be Izzy Moreno vs. #WWEID prospect @zarazakher at @GCWrestling_ presents the ID Tournament on April 16th in Las Vegas! This will be a non-tournament match.”

You can view the exchange below:

What if…..I mean what if @WWEID called me to be in the opening round of the WWE ID Championship tournament at @GCWrestling_ on April 16th in Las Vegas? No more what ifs…. Izzy Moreno is ready for the WWE ID championship tournament! 😤 💪 pic.twitter.com/rof8awsipk — Izzy Moreno (@ItsIzzyMania) April 5, 2025