WWE News: Israel Adesanya Uses Undertaker’s Theme Song At UFC 276, Top 10 Funny Maryse Moments,

– Israel Adesanya walked out to the Undertaker’s theme song for his fight at UFC 276. BT Sport posted video of the UFC fighter coming out to the song for his bout with Jared Cannonier, and you can see that clip below.

Adesanya defeated Cannonier to retain the UFC middleweight title. Our own Robert Winfree’s full report from the event is here.

– This week’s WWE Top 10 features Maryse’s funniest moments: