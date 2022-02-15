WWE Issues Statement on Passing of Former Referee Mickie Henson, Mike Tenay & Justin Roberts Pay Tribute

– As previously noted, former WCW and WWE referee Mickie Henson tragically passed away earlier this week after battling COVID-19 pneumonia. He was 59 years old. WWE issued the following statement on Mickie Henson:

Former WWE referee Mickie Jay Henson passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Mickie Jay Henson, former referee in both WWE and WCW, passed away at the age of 59. Henson officiated his first match in 1987 at the Eddie Graham Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. He then joined WCW in 1992 and went on to referee in some of the promotion’s most memorable matches, including the ending of Goldberg’s historic undefeated streak at the hands of Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998. Signing with WWE in 2005, Henson then brought his officiating expertise to more incredible bouts for years to come featuring the likes of John Cena, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Edge and many more. WWE extends its condolences to Henson’s family, friends and fans.

Former WCW and TNA broadcaster Mike Tenay also commented on Henson following his passing, which you can see below. AEW and former WWE broadcaster Justin Roberts also posted the following statement via Facebook:

“Very sorry to hear that WCW/WWE referee Mickie Jay/Henson passed away. We are all a family, living our circus lifestyle-traveling the world together. Refs, wrestlers, production etc and we end up spending so many days/months/years/even decades together. Sometimes we get to know each other really well, sometimes not at all. As we hit forks in the road, sometimes we stay in touch, sometimes we lose touch. No matter how much time goes by, you eventually bump into each other and can spend hours reminiscing about the old days and the memories you shared. Glad Mickie came to visit when AEW was in Miami a while back. I have a lot of memories with him and immediately think of his flying quirk. He never checked a bag and was the first one on and off a flight. I was always intrigued by that, and nowadays I try to never check a bag as well. He was an excellent referee. He was a devoted son and always took great care of his mom. He was always good to me and I enjoyed messaging throughout the years since we stopped working together. I know he was a great friend to many and my thoughts are with Mickie’s family, friends and fans this evening.”

There have been a rash of wrestling related deaths lately, but the passing of Mickie Jay Henson really hurts. A close friend for over 30 years. Best known as a referee for WCW and WWE, but he was equally proud to have been the president of the Bobby Heenan Fan Club in his youth. — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) February 15, 2022

Sad to learn of the passing of a great referee and an absolutely wonderful man- Mickie Henson. He was always so kind and giving to me from day one. I’ll forever appreciate his knowledge and friendship. Prayers to his family and friends. He will be missed- but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/mLUPNx56JX — Aaron Mahoney (@Goose8808) February 15, 2022

On behalf of 411, we offer our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Henson.