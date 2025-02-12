wrestling / News
WWE News: James Storm Attends This Week’s Raw, Melina’s Daughter Wants To Wrestle
– James Storm was in attendance at this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Storm posted to Twitter on Monday night from the show, writing:
“Good to see @AJStylesOrg back. @wwe #nashville”
– Melina noted on Twitter that her daughter wants to learn to wrestle, writing:
“I’m afraid the moment has arrived when she’s asked me the question I kinda didn’t want to hear…“Can you teach me to wrestle?”
With her talents, all I can say is “You can do ANYTHING you want to in this world sweets.” Look at what incredible things she’s already accomplished.”
I’m afraid the moment has arrived when she’s asked me the question I kinda didn’t want to hear…“Can you teach me to wrestle?”
