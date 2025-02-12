WWE News: James Storm Attends This Week’s Raw, Melina’s Daughter Wants To Wrestle

– James Storm was in attendance at this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Storm posted to Twitter on Monday night from the show, writing:

“Good to see @AJStylesOrg back. @wwe #nashville”

– Melina noted on Twitter that her daughter wants to learn to wrestle, writing:

“I’m afraid the moment has arrived when she’s asked me the question I kinda didn’t want to hear…“Can you teach me to wrestle?” With her talents, all I can say is “You can do ANYTHING you want to in this world sweets.” Look at what incredible things she’s already accomplished.”