WWE Reportedly Looking Into Japanese Partnerships, AJPW Is ‘Step One’

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is looking into establishing partnerships with Japanese wrestling promotions, with AJPW said to be ‘step one.’ Triple H is behind the movement, although Nick Khan may also be involved.

WWE sent Charlie Dempsey to All Japan for a recent show and Katsuhiko Nakajima hinted at defending his Triple Crown in WWE.

There has also been talk of attempting talks with NJPW again, something they’ve tried in the past. New Japan has a new President in Hiroshi Tanahashi, which promoted WWE’s interest in another attempt. NJPW has working relationships with several US promotions, most notably AEW, which has had two successful Forbidden Door events. AEW also currently allows top stars to go to New Japan for shows in the US and Japan.