WWE News: Joe Gacy Debuts New Character on NXT, Dante Chen Gets Debut Win

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joe Gacy WWE NXT

– Joe Gacy has a new character that he debuted on this week’s episode of NXT. Gacy came out and cut a promo before his loss to Cameron Grimes, saying that the ring was a “safe space” for conflict resolution and that he wasn’t going to “use my male privilege to get what I want.”

After he lost to Grimes, Gacy went for a handshake and hug but Grimes wasn’t interested:

– WWE posted a clip of Dante Chen picking up a win in his NXT debut against Trey Baxter:

