wrestling / News
WWE News: Joe Gacy Debuts New Character on NXT, Dante Chen Gets Debut Win
– Joe Gacy has a new character that he debuted on this week’s episode of NXT. Gacy came out and cut a promo before his loss to Cameron Grimes, saying that the ring was a “safe space” for conflict resolution and that he wasn’t going to “use my male privilege to get what I want.”
After he lost to Grimes, Gacy went for a handshake and hug but Grimes wasn’t interested:
"I come from a place of conflict resolution where I don't need to use my male privilege to get what I want." – @JoeGacy #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cLW1rzFffj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2021
.@JoeGacy has no time for toxic masculinity.
It's not a loss; it's a teachable moment as Gacy hugs the winner of this match, @CGrimesWWE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fb436PO2ck
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2021
– WWE posted a clip of Dante Chen picking up a win in his NXT debut against Trey Baxter:
More Trending Stories
- AEW Had Reportedly Been Working on Owen Hart Foundation Deal for Months
- Bryan Danielson Delivers Thank You Message to WWE Ahead of AEW In-Ring Debut
- Rob Van Dam Expands on Statements Made Regarding Ric Flair on Dark Side of the Ring
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Putting Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson On Dynamite Instead Of PPV, AEW’s New York Debut