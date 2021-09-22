WWE News: Joe Gacy Debuts New Character on NXT, Dante Chen Gets Debut Win

– Joe Gacy has a new character that he debuted on this week’s episode of NXT. Gacy came out and cut a promo before his loss to Cameron Grimes, saying that the ring was a “safe space” for conflict resolution and that he wasn’t going to “use my male privilege to get what I want.”

After he lost to Grimes, Gacy went for a handshake and hug but Grimes wasn’t interested:

