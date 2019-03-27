WWE Was Reportedly Interested Interested In King Cuerno Prior To Lucha Underground Lawsuit

We reported earlier this week that Lucha Underground released Ivelisse, Joey Ryan, King Cuerno and Kobra Moon after reaching a settlement with the four in a class action lawsuit. The suit claimed they were unable to work elsewhere due to their talent contracts with Lucha Underground and they wanted out. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated on the futures of the four. While the rest was just opinion he did note something about King Cuerno that should raise some eyebrows.

He said that prior to the legal situation with Lucha Underground, King Cuerno (aka El Hijo del Fantasma) “had WWE offers” and it’s likely that he would still have those offers now that he’s free to go wherever he wants. However it’s unknown for sure if that’s where he’ll end up.