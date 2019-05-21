WWE Lays Out Rules For 24/7 Championship, Can Be Defended on Social Media

– WWE has revealed some new details about how the new 24/7 Championship will be defended. WWE.com has an article with the rules of the championship, which debuted last night on Raw and saw its first three champions crowned in Titus O’Neil, Robert Roode and R-Truth.

As expected and stated by Mick Foley, the title can be contested at any time as long as a WWE official is present and is eligible to be won by anyone on any WWE roster including Raw, Smackdown, NXT, 205 Live, NXT UK as well as legends and Hall of Famers. As you can see in the announcement below, the title can change hands “on Raw, SmackDown LIVE, WWE Network shows, WWE Live Events or even on social media.” Assumedly, “social media” means video posted to social media and not just retweeting “Pinned!” with a referee then replying with the 1-2-3.