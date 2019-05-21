wrestling / News
WWE Lays Out Rules For 24/7 Championship, Can Be Defended on Social Media
– WWE has revealed some new details about how the new 24/7 Championship will be defended. WWE.com has an article with the rules of the championship, which debuted last night on Raw and saw its first three champions crowned in Titus O’Neil, Robert Roode and R-Truth.
As expected and stated by Mick Foley, the title can be contested at any time as long as a WWE official is present and is eligible to be won by anyone on any WWE roster including Raw, Smackdown, NXT, 205 Live, NXT UK as well as legends and Hall of Famers. As you can see in the announcement below, the title can change hands “on Raw, SmackDown LIVE, WWE Network shows, WWE Live Events or even on social media.” Assumedly, “social media” means video posted to social media and not just retweeting “Pinned!” with a referee then replying with the 1-2-3.
WWE 24/7 Championship details
Live on Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed the all-new 24/7 Championship, a title that can be contested anytime, anywhere, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as long as a WWE official is present. The title will be eligible to Superstars on Raw, SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live, NXT, NXT UK and even WWE Legends and Hall of Famers.
The new championship calls to mind the “24/7 Rule” of the retired Hardcore Championship, of which Foley was the initial bearer in 1998. Superstars can challenge for the title whenever or wherever they choose, meaning that any 24/7 Champion will always have a massive target on their back.
Shortly after the title was revealed, Titus O’Neil snared the prize in a scramble to became WWE’s first-ever 24/7 Champion, but Robert Roode capitalized less than a minute later to score a pinfall victory. That reign was also brief, however, as R-Truth pinned The Glorious One in the parking lot and vowed to bring the title to SmackDown LIVE.
This is just a taste of the chaos in store with the new 24/7 Championship, which can change hands on Raw, SmackDown LIVE, WWE Network shows, WWE Live Events or even on social media. Now, more than ever, anything can happen in WWE.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says Bret Hart Was Not at Fault for Goldberg’s Injury at WCW Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Recalls His Lunch With The Rock and Wanting to Sign Him to a Six-Figure Contract Right Off the Bat
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened