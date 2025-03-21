wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Reacts To ‘Mona Liva’ Fan Poster, Nikkita Lyons Raps To Promote Live Event
– Liv Morgan was panted as the Mona Lisa by fans in Italy, and Morgan reacted to the art in a new video. WWE posted the video to their Twitter account and you can check it out below.
Morgan tells the fans that the art is “better than the Mona Lisa” and that it should replace the DaVinci painting in the Louvre:
"We're gonna put this in the Louvre instead!"@MuseeLouvre, want to trade?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xwqROcFoHn
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2025
– Nikkita Lyons rapped out a diss track on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson ahead of Saturday’s live event in Barlow, Florida:
SEE YOU TOMORROW IN BARTOW, FL 🦁 #NXTlive @lashlegendwwe LET’S RUN IT BACK AND BRING YOUR PARTNER @jakarawwe I GOT A PRETTY ONE TOO 👀👑😈🔥✨ #TheLyoness #NikkitaMultiMedia #BigKatKita #art #beenthat @WWENXT https://t.co/XEMRFimsbd pic.twitter.com/pNNo1X7Teh
— Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) March 21, 2025
