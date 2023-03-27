WWE Live Event Report 3.25.23 – Salt Lake City, Utah

Regular 411 commenter Tristan (did you know he is going to WrestleMania?) attended a recent WWE live event and sent along the results.

March 25, 2023

Salt Lake City, UT

Maverick Center

WWE Road To WrestleMania Supershow

* Bianca Belair beat Becky Lynch and Chelsea Green when Belair pinned Green with the KOD. In the first couple of minutes, anytime Chelsea tried to get into the match, Belair and Lynch would toss Green right back out.

– After the match, my daughter received a hug from Bianca Belair. It absolutely made my daughter’s night, she was thrilled and teary-eyed.

* Bronson Reed pinned Johnny Gargano.

* Asuka and Mia Yim beat Damage Ctrl when Asuka pinned Kai. Bayley was thrown out of the match after she put Kai’s foot on the ropes to break up a pin. After the match, Asuka attacked Yim and posed for the crowd.

– Cody Rhodes came out to cut a promo. The Usos and Solo Sikoa interrupted and surrounded Cody and then Ricochet and Braun Strowman came out. Adam Pearce then came out and made the match official.

* Cody, Braun, and Ricochet beat The Usos and Solo. After the match, Cody cut a promo asking if WWE had a six-man tag team title. Said he couldn’t just make one since he wasn’t an EVP anymore. But he declared that they were the Salt Lake City six-man tag team champions, and then had the ring announcer announce it.

– Then it was intermission and the faces stayed around and signed autographs.

* The Brawling Brutes beat Imperium when Sheamus pinned Kaiser.

* Charlotte Flair beat Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville when Charlotte pinned Deville.

* Austin Theory pinned Seth Rollins after a low blow and A-Town Down. After the match, Theory said we would never sing Seth Rollins song again and tried to hit him with the belt. Seth fights back and hits the stomp to send the crowd home happy.

Thanks for submitting the report, Tristan! Sorry you’re not going to WrestleMania… wait, you’re going to WrestleMania???