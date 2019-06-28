WWE Live Event Results From Tokyo: Asuka and Kairi Sane Win Women’s Tag Title Shot

WWE had a live event in Tokyo early this morning, which featured Asuka and Kairi Sane defeat the IIconics to earn a shot at the Women’s tag team titles. The event took place at Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Hall). Here are results, via Wrestling With Demons:

Hisashi Shinma was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing. He was the figurehead WWF President from the late 1970s to early 1980s. He was involved in the controversial overturning of Bob Backlund winning the WWF Title back against Antonio Inoki in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 6, 1979 after Tiger Jeet Singh attacked Inoki outside the ring before the finish.

U.S. Champion Ricochet pinned Cesaro.

Braun Strowman pinned Bobby Roode after a powerslam. Roode attacked Strowman after and set up a table in the ring but of course Strowman powerslammed him through it.

Asuka and Kairi Sane beat WWE Tag Team Champions Peyton Royce and Billie Kay when Sane pinned Royce after the insane elbow as Asuka knocked Kay off of the ring with a hip attack. This was the exact same finish as the show in Singapore yesterday. Asuka and Sane earned a future tag titles shot with this win.

Triple H, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson beat Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley when Triple H pinned Corbin after a pedigree.

Intermission

Raw Tag Champions The Revival beat Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins when Hawkins was pinned after the Shatter Machine. Gallows and Anderson came out and challenged The Revival for tomorrow’s show back in Tokyo.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch beat Alexa Bliss with the Disarm Her submission.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins pinned Shinsuke Nakamura after the Curb Stomp.