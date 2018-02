WWE Looks at the Ten Best Matches in NXT Takeover History

– WWE has posted a new article looking at the ten best matches in NXT Takeover history. You can check out the complete list beloiw, which was topped by Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia:

10: Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro (NXT ArRival)

9: Asuka vs. Ember Moon – NXT Women’s Championship Match (Takeover: Brooklyn III)

8: Authors of Pain vs. DIY vs. The Revival – NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Elimination Match (Takeover: Orlando)

7: Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley – NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match (Takeover: Rival)

6: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Takeover: Dallas)

5: DIY vs. The Revival – NXT Tag Team Championship 2-out-of-3 Falls Match (Takeover: Toronto)

4: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne – WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (Takeover: Chicago)

3: Sami Zayn vs. Neville – NXT Championship Match (Takeover: R Evolution)

2: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – NXT Women’s Championship 30-Minute WWE Iron Man Match (Takeover: Respect)

1: Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas – NXT Championship Match (Takeover: Philadelphia)