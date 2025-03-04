wrestling / News
WWE Main Event & Speed Spoilers, Off-Air Notes for Monday Night Raw
– Per PWInsider, here are spoiler results for WWE Speed and this week’s WWE Main Event that were taped before last night’s Monday Night:
* Pete Dunne beat Cruz Del Toro.
* Dakota Kai beat. Zoey Stark.
* On WWE Speed, Sol Ruca beat Katana Chance.
– Alicia Taylor also reportedly announced that last night’s Raw was a sellout. Ahead of last night’s show, WrestleTix reported that the event had distributed 13,861 tickets for a setup of 13,943 seats.
WWE Monday Night RAW
Mon • Mar 03, 2025 • 7:30 PM
KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
Available Tickets: 82
Current Setup: 13,943
Tickets Distributed: 13,861
📈 +473 since the last update
📺 Tonight's TV
⏮ 11/8/2024 Smackdown: 12,938
🗒️ They added seats in the sections noted below… pic.twitter.com/7gE740u8wq
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) March 4, 2025
– PWInsider also notes than the exclusive shirt for the event was a Buffalo Sabres-themed Jey Uso Yeet shirt. Additionally, Iyo Sky reportedly spent a long time in the ring celebrating with the title after Raw went off the air and walked around the ringside area. An employee reportedly kept trying to get her to walk to the back.
