WWE Main Roster Talent Earn At least $250,000 Annually, According to Triple H
A new report on WWE’s WrestleMania tryouts quotes Triple H as noting that main roster WWE talent earn at least $250,000. The Athletic did a look inside the tryouts and notes that Triple H “said wrestlers on the main roster for Raw or SmackDown earn at least $250,000 annually.”
The report also quoted the WWE executive (per Fightful) in regard to why WWE seeks out college athletes:
“You change the direction of their intensity and their focus, that becomes this massive ocean of talent for us, not a tiny pond. In the beginning, it was a puddle. Now it opens up massively, and we’re getting there. You look at all the kids in college football that didn’t get to the NFL, what’s the difference between the ones that made it and the ones that didn’t? Not much. You go past that, you look at a hammer thrower. After college, what are the job opportunities for a hammer thrower? Or a woman that is an amazing track star? Coaching?”
