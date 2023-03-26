wrestling / News

WWE News: Media Scrum Set For After NXT Stand & Deliver, Former Writer Gets New Gig

March 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

– WWE will be having a media scrum following NXT Stand & Deliver. Fightful Select reports that the usual post-show scrum will take place after the NXT PPV, which airs on Sunday at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT.

– The site also reports that Chris DeJoseph, the former WWE writer and head of Creative, is now working for Charlie Kirk’s conservative non-profit Turning Point USA.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris DeJoseph, NXT: Stand And Deliver, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading