WWE Announces Air Date For Mick Foley On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
WWE had previously announced that Mick Foley would be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, and the company has now announced the official air date for the upcoming episode of the popular interview series.
The Foley edition of Broken Skull Sessions will be available for streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network on June 20, which is the same day as WWE Hell in a Cell.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the episode:
Your Father’s Day just got a little bit nicer.
WWE Hall of Famer and “Hardcore Legend” Mick Foley will be “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s guest on the next episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, streaming Sunday, June 20, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
Just in time for WWE Hell in a Cell, Foley will certainly have a lot to discuss as one of the pioneers of the now infamous match, dating back to the night Mankind and The Undertaker changed sports-entertainment forever competing inside Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring 1998.
Whether it was as Mankind, the groovy Dude Love or the extreme daredevil Cactus Jack, “Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy” has a treasure trove of memorable moments from throughout his career to relive with his one-time co-Tag Team Champion, The Texas Rattlesnake.
Don’t miss what promises to be a riveting conversation between two legends on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, premiering June 20.
