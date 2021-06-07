WWE Announces Air Date For Mick Foley On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

WWE had previously announced that Mick Foley would be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, and the company has now announced the official air date for the upcoming episode of the popular interview series.

The Foley edition of Broken Skull Sessions will be available for streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network on June 20, which is the same day as WWE Hell in a Cell.

