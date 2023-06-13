– Showbuzz Daily has the Sunday television numbers for the latest episodes of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America.

The 9:00 pm EST WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures averaged 386,000 viewers. Viewership increased from the previous episode, which averaged 295,000 viewers. This week’s episode showcased the search for Rowdy Roddy Piper’s famous original bagpipes.

In the P18-49 key demo, Most Wanted Treasures averaged a 0.12 rating, increased from the previous episode’s rating of 0.07. The show ranked No. 15 for the night, rising from its previous No. 37 slot for the May 28 episode.

Stone Cold Takes on America averaged 229,000 viewers. Viewership dropped compared to the last episode, which drew 295,000 viewers. The show drew a 0.06 rating, falling slightly from the previous key demo rating of 0.07. The show ranked No. 53 for the night, compared to No. 37 for the last episode.