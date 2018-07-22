Quantcast

 

WWE News: Adam Rose Reflects on WWE Run, James Ellsworth Hangs Out With Cryme Tyme

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Rose

– Adam Rose posted to Instagram reflecting on his WWE run that ended in 2016. Rose posted a picture of his Mattel Battle Pack and discussed how he “nothing but love for my entire WWE experience” and made several friends along the way:

– James Ellsworth isn’t signed to a WWE contract, and thus woirked some indy shows in Haiti and Dominican Republic over the weekend. You can see some pics and video of him hanging out with Cryme Time on the tour:

Posing with #crymetime in #haiti @jtg121084 @shadbeast13

A post shared by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on

The #vonerich claw is being applied here in the #dominicanrepublic

A post shared by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on

This is what @shadbeast13 gets for showing off in the #dominicanrepublic

A post shared by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on

