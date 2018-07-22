WWE News: Adam Rose Reflects on WWE Run, James Ellsworth Hangs Out With Cryme Tyme

– Adam Rose posted to Instagram reflecting on his WWE run that ended in 2016. Rose posted a picture of his Mattel Battle Pack and discussed how he “nothing but love for my entire WWE experience” and made several friends along the way:

– James Ellsworth isn’t signed to a WWE contract, and thus woirked some indy shows in Haiti and Dominican Republic over the weekend. You can see some pics and video of him hanging out with Cryme Time on the tour: