wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Rose Reflects on WWE Run, James Ellsworth Hangs Out With Cryme Tyme
– Adam Rose posted to Instagram reflecting on his WWE run that ended in 2016. Rose posted a picture of his Mattel Battle Pack and discussed how he “nothing but love for my entire WWE experience” and made several friends along the way:
So much irony in this pic. Happy to see my action figures are still being sold. Once again nothing but love for my entire @wwe experience. Happy to have had a chance to live my dream and work for the company I dreamt about my whole life. I used to imagine as a child shaking Vince's hand and getting signed. So many memories and friends made along the way. I can definitely say I was truly blessed. #adamrose #wwe #smackdown #leokruger #fcw #nxt #raw
– James Ellsworth isn’t signed to a WWE contract, and thus woirked some indy shows in Haiti and Dominican Republic over the weekend. You can see some pics and video of him hanging out with Cryme Time on the tour: