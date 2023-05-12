WWE News: The Usos On Their Wrestling Family Tree, Judgment Day Behind the Scenes at Backlash, More

– WWE featured a video of Jimmy & Jey Uso explaining their familial connections throughout the industry, described as:

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Jimmy & Jey Uso go through the long lineage of family members who made their mark on the ring, from Roman Reigns and Yokozuna to The Wild Samoans.

– The Judgment Day was highlighted by WWE in a vlog video on YouTube which you can find below, detailed as:

Take a behind the scenes look at The Judgment Day’s week in Puerto Rico leading up to Damian Priest’s showdown with Bad Bunny.

– USA Network tweeted a video of WWE’s Asuka in honor of AAPI Heritage Month:

If you fall down seven times, get up eight. 💪 #AAPIAmplified pic.twitter.com/KCBdapcpzj — USA Network (@USANetwork) May 12, 2023

– WWE posted a video on Randy Savage in advance of his upcoming Most Wanted Treasures episode, described as:

Diamond Dallas Page, Molly Holly, Booker T and others marvel at the legendary Randy Savage for his incredible in-ring ability as well as his incomparable trash talk. Watch A&E WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring Randy Savage Sunday at 9/8C on A&E.

– Celtic Warrior Workouts featured Sonya DeVille on their most recent episode, detailed as:

Sheamus welcomes back Sonya Deville to the channel for the second time. From her time training in MMA to WWE’s Tough Enough to WWE Superstardom today, Sonya has honed her skills and her “Jersey Deville” workout. Watch to see how Sheamus keeps up in this grueling upper-body workout

– WWE Playlist traced the rivalry between Cena and Batista in a video you can see below, described as:

Watch the legendary battles and story between John Cena and Batista, starting with a tag team match in 2002 and also featuring the ending of the 2005 Royal Rumble Match and their bitter collisions in 2010.

– UpUpDownDown featured a Tekken 7 multi-seat play session, detailed as: