WWE News: Ashley Massaro Says She’s Training Again, Stock Jumps Upward

March 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ashley Massaro

– WWE almuna Ashley Massaro has announced that she’s returning to the ring next week…at least, to train. Massaro, the former WWE Diva Search winner who worked for WWE from 2005 to 2008, posted the following to Twitter:

– WWE’s stock closed at $92.12, up $2.12 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The Dow Jones 30 as a whole was up 0.84% on the day in comparison.

