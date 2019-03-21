WWE News: Ashley Massaro Says She’s Training Again, Stock Jumps Upward

– WWE almuna Ashley Massaro has announced that she’s returning to the ring next week…at least, to train. Massaro, the former WWE Diva Search winner who worked for WWE from 2005 to 2008, posted the following to Twitter:

Gonna be bumping around the ring starting next week at @NYWCWRESTLING 🤔 😜 super pumped n ready to see what I got left in these ole boots of mine! Those guy are the best super safe and make me feel so comfortable-if u live in tri state area n want to train-THIS IS WHERE ITS AT! — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) March 21, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $92.12, up $2.12 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The Dow Jones 30 as a whole was up 0.84% on the day in comparison.