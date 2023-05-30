wrestling / News

WWE News: Backlash Hits DVD Next Month, Audience Member Signups for NXT TV, Rhea Ripley Tweets Message on The Judgment Day

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Backlash 2023 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Backlash 2023 will be available on DVD on June 13. It’s available to pre-order now on Amazon.

Signup forms to attend WWE NXT TV tonight are now available.

– Rhea Ripley tweeted out on The Judgment Day earlier, “We RUN Monday Night RAW! #TheJudgmentDay #MondayNightMami #WWERAW”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Backlash, NXT, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading