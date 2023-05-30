May 30, 2023 | Posted by

– WWE Backlash 2023 will be available on DVD on June 13. It’s available to pre-order now on Amazon.

– Signup forms to attend WWE NXT TV tonight are now available.

– Rhea Ripley tweeted out on The Judgment Day earlier, “We RUN Monday Night RAW! #TheJudgmentDay #MondayNightMami #WWERAW”