WWE News: Backlash Hits DVD Next Month, Audience Member Signups for NXT TV, Rhea Ripley Tweets Message on The Judgment Day
– WWE Backlash 2023 will be available on DVD on June 13. It’s available to pre-order now on Amazon.
– Signup forms to attend WWE NXT TV tonight are now available.
– Rhea Ripley tweeted out on The Judgment Day earlier, “We RUN Monday Night RAW! #TheJudgmentDay #MondayNightMami #WWERAW”
We RUN Monday Night RAW! #TheJudgmentDay #MondayNightMami #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/qX5t62qlTA
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 30, 2023
