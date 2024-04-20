wrestling / News
WWE News: The Best of The Undertaker Matches, SmackDown Video Highlights
April 20, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE is streaming a match marathon for The Undertaker’s best matches:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Possible WWE Storyline & Faction For The Creed Brothers (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Tony Khan Weighs In On Warning From Oklahoma Athletic Commission Over Nyla Rose Match
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 41, Possible Move to March or May
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Being Fired From WCW For Not Following No-Blood Policy