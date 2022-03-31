WWE News: Byron Saxton Shares Instagram Post on Vladimir Abouzeide, Pat McAfee on ESPN’s Get Up, Sasha Banks Set for Foot Locker Live Appearance

– WWE broadcaster Byron Saxton shared a post on his Instagram account paying tribute to WWE Superfan, Vladimir Abouzeide. Abouzeide is the subject of the award-winning, still-unreleased WWE documentary, Superfan – The Story of Vladimir. Saxton stated the following:

“With #Wrestlemania nearly upon us, here’s a throwback to last year when I had the pleasure to meet Vladimir Abouzeide. For any fan who watched the WWF/WWE during the 80s and early 90s, Vlad was a staple in the crowd especially in the NYC area. As a kid, I always wondered how this man always seemed to snag the best seats. Nonetheless it was an absolute pleasure to meet him and he couldn’t have been any kinder. Vlad very much deserves the monicker of WWE’s First Superfan.

#VladimirWWE”

– Pat McAfee appeared on ESPN’s Get Up today to preview his matchup with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38: Night 2 set for Sunday, April 3. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“[Austin Theory] doesn’t have [any fans]. Okay, so to everybody else that is hoping and wishing and praying that I will beat his ass, that is exactly what’s going to happen. I don’t know if you can see me Greeny, and I know you’ve got a stack cast in there of Super Bowl champions and insiders that know more than any other insiders on Earth. But I got a jawline all of a sudden, okay? I got some [triceps and biceps] and I will trap any human that wants to get after it. This is the best shape I’ve ever been in in my entire life. I should have been working out like this when I was in the NFL. ‘Hindsight is 50-50,’ Cam Newton said that, and I wish I can maybe go back in time, but I’m feeling really good. This is the best I’ve felt. I’m getting there, I’m trying to end it quick. If I got to get [yells] kick to the head, I’ll do that. But I’m excited for whatever the world throws me on Sunday. I’m just trying to walk out of there undefeated at WrestleMania, so I can put it on my Twitter bio. That’s all I’m trying to do.”

– Sasha Banks will be appearing live at Foot Locker tomorrow ahead of WrestleMania 38: