wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Episode of Straight Up Steve Austin Set for March 8, Top 10 NXT Moments
February 18, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is going to appear on Straight Up Steve Austin Season 2. USA Network has announced that Charlotte’s episode will air on Monday, March 8.
– The Top 10 NXT moments are available for last night’s episode:
More Trending Stories
- Edge On Winning Royal Rumble, Why CM Punk Once Refused To Tag Chris Jericho In A Match
- Kyle O’Reilly Stretchered Out After Tonight’s NXT, Reportedly Done As Part of Storyline
- Drew McIntyre Reacts to Kenny Omega Being Called ‘WWE Champion’ On AEW Dynamite
- Natalya, Liv Morgan & More Call Out WWE on FOX Twitter Account For Women’s “Build Your Team” Meme