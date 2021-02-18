wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Episode of Straight Up Steve Austin Set for March 8, Top 10 NXT Moments

February 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair WWE Raw 6-8-20, Steve Austin

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is going to appear on Straight Up Steve Austin Season 2. USA Network has announced that Charlotte’s episode will air on Monday, March 8.

– The Top 10 NXT moments are available for last night’s episode:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Straight Up Steve Austin, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading